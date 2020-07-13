European stocks gain, spurred on by cyclical rally

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, with cyclical sectors leading gains as investors hoped the upcoming earnings season will feed into signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.
The pan-European STOXX index rose 0.8% by 0720 GMT, with banks .SX7P, automakers .SXAP and oil & gas .SXEP rising between 1.2% and 2.0%.
Miners .SXPP gained 2.0% on optimism over China’s recovery and surging metal prices. [.SS] [MET/L]
Global investor sentiment also brightened at the start of a week that kicks off the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season and includes a summit over the European Union recovery fund and a European Central Bank policy meeting.
Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE jumped 35.8% to the top of STOXX 600 after Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid.
Nordic bank DNB (DNB.OL) rose 9.0% and Nordic Semiconductor (NOD.OL) gained 7.7% following better-than-expected earnings reports.
