July 13, 2020 / 7:50 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

European stocks gain, spurred on by cyclical rally

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, with cyclical sectors leading gains as investors hoped the upcoming earnings season will feed into signs of an economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

The pan-European STOXX index rose 0.8% by 0720 GMT, with banks .SX7P, automakers .SXAP and oil & gas .SXEP rising between 1.2% and 2.0%.

Miners .SXPP gained 2.0% on optimism over China’s recovery and surging metal prices. [.SS] [MET/L]

Global investor sentiment also brightened at the start of a week that kicks off the U.S. and European quarterly earnings season and includes a summit over the European Union recovery fund and a European Central Bank policy meeting.

Finnish valves maker Neles NELES.HE jumped 35.8% to the top of STOXX 600 after Swedish industrial group Alfa Laval (ALFA.ST) announced a recommended 1.73 billion euro ($1.96 billion) cash bid.

Nordic bank DNB (DNB.OL) rose 9.0% and Nordic Semiconductor (NOD.OL) gained 7.7% following better-than-expected earnings reports.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

