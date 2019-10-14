European stocks pull back following Brexit, trade-driven surge

(Reuters) - A three-day rally in European shares came to a halt on Monday as investors assessed the scale of progress from Friday’s U.S.-China trade talks and worried that a Brexit withdrawal agreement was still some way off after earlier signs of a breakthrough.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 1%, handing back nearly half of more than a 2% gain on Friday, its best day since January.

Growing optimism around last week’s Sino-U.S. trade talks and a Brexit agreement had helped the index log its best weekly performance since February, making some retreat natural.

But analysts said nerves over a slowdown in global growth and the Brexit process were still high.

“It’s difficult to remove that investor caution even if we do get resolutions around Brexit and the trade war,” said Roger Jones, head of equities at fund manager London & Capital.

“I think we’ve got to see better (corporate) earnings and a better macroeconomic picture.”

Britain's domestically focused FTSE mid-caps .FTMC and Irish stocks .ISEQ gave up more than 1% after Friday's 4% surge. Shares of UK-focused companies outperformed the blue-chip stocks on Friday for the first time since May.

But a Brexit deal was hanging in the balance on Monday after diplomats indicated the bloc wanted more concessions from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said a full agreement was unlikely this week.

JP Morgan’s UK domestically focused stocks index .JPDEUKDM slipped about 2% after gaining almost 8% on Friday in its best day since the basket was created almost three years ago.

Bank .SX7P stocks were the biggest drag on the benchmark index, down 1.6%, as euro zone bond yields fell due to investors pouring into the safety of fixed income.

Late on Friday, the United States outlined the first phase of a trade deal and suspended this week’s scheduled U.S. tariff hikes. But existing tariffs remained in place and officials on both sides said much more work was needed before an accord could be agreed.

European stocks extended losses after a report that Beijing wanted more talks before signing Washington’s “phase one” deal.

The 15-month trade war between the world’s top two economies has sapped business confidence and disrupted supply chains around the world. Latest data out of China showed a further contraction in exports and imports in September.

“The envisaged mini-deal, which still needs to be codified, probably does not suffice to end the global downturn on its own. It seems to be too limited for that,” said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg.

Mining .SXPP stocks, among the chief barometers of concern over the Chinese economy, shed 2.7%, leading declines among all European sub-sector trading in the red.

Swiss pharmaceutical companies Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) and Novartis AG (NOVN.S) dropped more than 1% each, and were among the biggest drags on the main index, after a report that the United States was considering tariffs on Swiss pharmaceutical products.

Sophos Group (SOPH.L) jumped 35.4% as private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would take the British cybersecurity company private in a deal valuing the company at about $3.8 billion.