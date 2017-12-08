FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stocks rally after Brexit breakthrough, banking rules deal
#Business News
December 8, 2017 / 8:33 AM / in an hour

European stocks rally after Brexit breakthrough, banking rules deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks rallied to a week’s high on Friday as Britain and the European Union announced a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations and new global banking regulations were seen as kinder to European banks than feared.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Staff/Remote/File Photo

Financials lifted the Stoxx 600 0.7 percent by 0818 GMT, with ABN Amro (ABNd.AS), Danske Bank (DANSKE.CO) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) among the top gainers.

Furniture retailer Steinhoff (SNHG.DE) plunged another 33 percent after Moody’s downgraded it to B1 from BAA3 and put it on review for further downgrade.

UK builder Berkeley Group (BKGH.L) was the top European gainer, up 7.6 percent after raised its profit guidance for the next five years.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Julien Ponthus

