Fiat-Renault deal hopes lift European shares

Traders work at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) - European shares rebounded from the previous session’s sharp falls on Wednesday, with brokers pointing to an Italian report on continuing merger talks between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCHA.MI) and Renault SA (RENA.PA) as pushing car industry shares higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% at 0716 GMT, with Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB rebounding from a drop in the previous session amid a deepening Italian political crisis.

Milan shares rose 0.89% and its banking index .FTIT8300 gained 0.96%. Shares in Renault and Fiat both rose around 1.7%.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte resigned on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new coalition government.

Capita Plc (CPI.L) rose 4.3% to the top of the STOXX 600 index, after brokerage Goldman Sachs upgraded its shares to “buy”.