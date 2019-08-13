Host of global worries drive European shares lower

FILE PHOTO - An emergency exit sign is seen next to the German share prize index DAX board in Frankfurt, Germany, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, as a slew of economic and geopolitical worries including Italy and Argentina’s political uncertainty and unrest in Hong Kong, compelled investors to take refuge in safe harbors like bonds and gold.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% by 0715 GMT, with the bank-heavy Milan .FTMIB and Madrid .IBEX indexes leading losses.

Markets, already reeling from fears that the United States and China may not end their bitter trade-war anytime soon, were distressed further as Argentina’s currency crashed, unrest in Hong Kong intensified and Italy’s political worries deepened.

The dour mood in general has seen bond yields dive and banks take a beating, with European lenders .SX7P leading sector declines.

Corporate news was light as the second-quarter earnings season draws to a close.

Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) shares slid 4% after the German consumer goods company lowered its full-year outlook for sales and earnings, but German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) jumped 12% on breaking-even for the first time since its trading debut.

Defensive plays such as real estate .SX86P and healthcare .SXDP were among the few sectors in the black.