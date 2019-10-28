HSBC drags European shares lower; LVMH gains on merger talks

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares were inched lower on Monday as a glum profit outlook from lender HSBC offset gains following positive developments in the U.S.-China trade talks and Brexit.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1% at 0807 GMT and London's FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4%, but Germany's DAX .GDAXI was up 0.2%.

Asia-focused HSBC (HSBA.L) lost 3% after the lender dropped its 2020 profit target and warned it would have to undertake costly restructuring, as it struggled amid a slowing global business environment.

Shares of Louis Vuitton owner LVMH (LVMH.PA) gained 1% after a report that the company has approached U.S. jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) with a $14.5 billion acquisition offer.

Trade - exposed auto .SXAP and mining .SXPP stocks led gains among sub-sectors.

U.S. and Chinese officials are “close to finalising” some parts of a trade agreement, officials said on Friday, while the European Union was expected approve a flexible 3-month Brexit delay.