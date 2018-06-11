Italian and European bank shares jump on minister's euro promise

LONDON (Reuters) - European banking stocks and Italian shares jumped on Monday after the new Italian economy minister promised to keep the country in the euro, dissipating investors’ fears of a euro zone break-up and boosting sentiment after a fraught G7 summit.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

Euro zone banks .SX7E rose 2.1 percent, boosting the pan-European STOXX 600 by 0.4 percent while Italy's FTSE MIB .FTMIB gained 2 percent and Spain's IBEX .IBEX 0.9 percent.

Italian bank stocks .FTIT8300 climbed 2.2 percent, on track for their best day in more than a year as government bonds rallied, with relieved investors buying back into Italian assets after economy minister Giovanni Tria vowed on Sunday to stay in the euro and cut debt levels.

Italian banks Unicredit (CRDI.MI), Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) and Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) were the top boosts to the European index, up 4.4 to 4.8 percent.

Mergers and acquisition news drove the biggest moves in individual stocks.

Top of the STOXX 600 was Inmarsat (ISA.L), surging 12.5 percent to a five-month high after it rejected a takeover offer from U.S. firm Echostar (SATS.O).

Bid speculation over the British satellite company had driven the shares up on Friday but the company’s confirmation came only after the market had closed.

Ocado (OCDO.L) shares soared 6.6 percent, the top London gainer, after Bernstein analysts gave the British online grocer a double upgrade to “outperform”. The stock is already up 152 percent this year.