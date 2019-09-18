Business News
September 18, 2019 / 7:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

Luxury stocks push European shares lower, all eyes on Fed

2 Min Read

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - Losses in luxury stocks dragged European shares lower on Wednesday, while investors remained wary of making big bets ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Swiss luxury goods group Richemont (CFR.S) fell nearly 5%, weighing the most on the pan-European STOXX 600 index , while Swatch (UHR.S) declined 2.4% after a bearish note by UBS.

The benchmark European index dipped 0.1%, with Paris-listed shares .FCHI lagging the most.

The Fed is due to release its policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT, where it is expected to reduce U.S. borrowing costs for the second time this year, despite deep divisions among policymakers about whether a cut is needed.

French utility EDF (EDF.PA) was the top gainer on STOXX 600, up almost 3%, after it said there was no need to close any of its nuclear reactors for now following the discovery of problems with weldings.

