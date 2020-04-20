Novartis, Roche lift European shares as earnings jitters remain

(Reuters) - A jump in healthcare stocks lifted European stock markets on Monday, with sentiment remaining cautious as companies prepared to report their worst quarterly earnings since the 2008 financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.2%, after ending Friday with its biggest two-week percentage increase since 2015, on signs the health crisis was easing in hotspots Italy, France and Spain.

The healthcare sector led gains, hovering near a one-month high, as Novartis won the go-ahead from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct a randomized trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.

Roche (ROG.S), which is also testing an older medicine for signs it could be repurposed to tackle the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rose 0.8%.

The benchmark STOXX 600 remains down about 23% from its record high, and investors are bracing for a deep economic slump as evidence of the business damage from the pandemic piles up.

Readings on April manufacturing from across the world are due on Thursday and are expected to hit recession-era lows.

“The flood of negative economic and corporate earnings figures that will reach us in the coming weeks should only slow the rally slightly,” said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp.

“A lot of it is already priced in and investors are now focused on how the pandemic will be managed and whether companies have the right plan and necessary liquidity to withstand the storm.”

Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica (ESLX.PA) became the latest company to scrap its dividend and said it could consider cost cuts to shore up cash reserves as the pandemic chokes business. Its shares rose 0.5%

As the first-quarter earnings season kicks into high gear, analysts expect STOXX 600 firms to post a 22% plunge in earnings after initially forecasting a 10.5% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

With coronavirus deaths slowing in some of the worst hit parts of Europe, some countries have signalled they could relax strict stay-at-home orders to restart supply chains, but health officials have warned of another wave of infections if the lockdowns are lifted too soon.

“That is going to be a disastrous outcome and instead of confronting a steep recession, we might end up with a long-lasting depression,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

“Equity performance cannot diverge for a prolonged period of time from fundamentals, so if we do not see a true economic recovery in the coming months, we expect another leg lower in stock markets.”

Energy stocks .SXEP slipped 0.6%, tracking a slump in oil prices to levels not seen since 1999 on fears of oversupply.

Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) pulled its forecast for 2020 as the virus outbreak took a large bite out of its first-quarter earnings. But its shares rose 6.1% in early trading.

French media conglomerate Vivendi (VIV.PA) jumped 2.9% after reporting a higher first-quarter revenue, led by its music division Universal.