Oil stocks buoy European shares as U.S. pulls out of Iran deal

MILAN (Reuters) - European shares were supported on Wednesday by strength in oil stocks after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear agreement, boosting crude prices.

The German share price index, DAX board, is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

While some solid earnings updates also provided support, shares in companies with exposure to Iran fell, with plane maker Airbus (AIR.PA) and car makers Renault (RENA.PA) and PSA (PEUP.PA) trading down between 0.4 and 1.7 percent.

By 0727 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 had risen nearly 0.2 percent, while higher crude prices helped the commodity-stocks-heavy FTSE index .FTSE gain 0.4 percent.

Oil and gas was the biggest sectoral gainer, with its index .SXEP up 1.5 percent at a three-year high as crude rallied after Trump’s move on Iran raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East and cast uncertainty over global oil supplies.

Shares in oil majors Total (TOTF.PA), Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Eni (ENI.MI) were all trading up between 0.9 and 2 percent.

But higher oil prices weighed on travel stocks like airlines, whose sector index .SXTP was also hit by a drop in Europe’s largest travel and tourism group TUI Group (TUIT.L), as its earnings update failed to inspire.

Elsewhere, Siemens (SIEGn.DE) rose 4.2 percent after the German industrial giant raised its full year profit guidance, offsetting worries over exposure to Iran.

AB Inbev (ABI.BR) gained 3 percent after a reassuring quarterly update from the world’s largest brewer.