Swedish earnings, Daimler support European stocks ahead of EU summit

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday as focus turned to Brussels where European Union leaders are expected to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund, with positive earnings updates from Ericsson, Daimler and other firms also supporting gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0714 GMT, with automakers .SXAP jumping 1.8% after Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) said it expects to post a smaller-than-expected operating loss in the second quarter.

Sweden's main stock index .OMXSPI jumped 0.9%, with truck maker Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST) and telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reporting better-than-expected core profits, while Swedbank AB (SWEDa.ST) reported a smaller-than-expected fall in net profit.

Euro zone stocks .STOXXE were up 0.1% after rallying in the recent months on hopes that an EU-wide fund to support the pandemic-stuck economies could lift the bloc out of recession.

Analysts believe markets could tolerate a few days’ or weeks’ delay with opposition from the Netherlands and the threat of a Hungarian veto weighing on chances of a deal.