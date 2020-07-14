Business News
July 14, 2020 / 7:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tech stocks push Europe lower after Wall Street tumbles

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 13, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks opened lower on Tuesday, hit by a drop overnight on Wall Street following a flare-up in U.S.-China tensions and new coronavirus restrictions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.3% by 0712 GMT, with technology stocks .SX8P slumping 2.7%.

U.S. tech majors lost momentum on Monday after California shut bars, banned restaurant dining and other businesses to contain a surge of coronavirus infections, raising fears it may slow a U.S. economic recovery. [.N]

Meanwhile, Washington on Monday rejected China’s disputed claims to offshore resources in the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticised as inciting tensions in the region.

The latest skirmish dampened risk sentiment even as investors were hopeful that companies will surpass beaten-down earnings expectations with the reporting season underway.

German meal-kit delivery firm Hellofresh (HFGG.DE) gained 4.3% as it raised its full-year revenue forecast, while industrial technology group Hexagon (HEXAb.ST) jumped 5.9% after forecasting second-quarter profit above market expectations.

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP (AKERBP.OL) slipped 2.4% as crude prices fell, but the company beat second-quarter pre-tax profit expectations.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below