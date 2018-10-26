Tech tremors sink European stocks, Valeo plunges on profit warning

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares buckled on Friday, tracking a decline in U.S. stock futures after tech stocks Alphabet and Amazon missed results expectations, further sapping risk appetite as European earnings also disappointed with Valeo harshly punished.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 25, 2018. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

The leading index of euro zone stocks .STOXX50E fell 1.6 percent with Germany's DAX .GDAXI down 1.7 percent and France's CAC 40 .FCHI down 2 percent.

Overall the third-quarter earnings season has been marred by rolling sell-offs across global markets and sharp downgrades to earnings estimates.

Disappointing Amazon and Alphabet results reignited investors’ anxieties about the overwhelming dominance of tech stocks - prized for seemingly unstoppable growth - in this market cycle.

“There’s a huge amount of hot money in the FANG stocks,” said Christopher Peel, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth, referring to big U.S. tech stocks Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (Alphabet).

“But the fundamentals are not materially changed,” he added. “In the bounce back off the lows, volume is much higher on the way up which indicates in the down trade it’s thin trading on low volume while on the up it’s more longer-term investors.”

Still, the pan-European STOXX 600 was on track for its worst month since August 2015.

On the day earnings disappointments caused sharp falls. Three main issues were plaguing European companies overall: rising costs from raw materials and wages, new trade tariffs, and a slowdown in China.

Wary analysts were downgrading their earnings estimates for MSCI Europe at their fastest pace since Feb 2016.

Shares in French auto parts maker Valeo (VLOF.PA) sank more than 19 percent after its second profit warning in three months, flagging disruption from tougher European emissions tests and a sharp sales downturn in China.

Peer Faurecia (EPED.PA) also tumbled 7.7 percent after it announced an agreement to buy Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion from Hitachi.

The autos & parts sector index .SXAP fell 2.3 percent, the worst performer.

In other disappointing results, Swedish appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST) fell 7.3 percent after it trimmed its market demand expectations and forecast higher costs due to increasing raw material prices and tariffs.

Shares in French household appliances maker SEB (SEBF.PA) also fell 9.4 percent, their worst day since 2012, after it cut its revenue guidance due to a “difficult environment” with FX and raw material costs rising.

“If on one side the valuation is interesting and the top-line momentum is strong, we... need more visibility on the operating leverage in a more competitive market context,” wrote Equita analysts.

Also falling sharply after disappointing results was Spanish sausage casings producer Viscofan (VIS.MC), down 16.4 percent in its worst ever fall after it warned it would miss its full-year profit guidance.

Kepler Cheuvreux analysts also downgraded the stock to “reduce” from “hold”.

Altran (ALTT.PA) shares were a bright spot, surging 18.8 percent after the engineering and tech consultancy reported strong third-quarter results thanks to good growth in Germany and the Americas.

Results from banks were more mixed after more encouraging results from UBS had boosted it in the previous session.

Spain’s Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) topped the IBEX with a 4.3 percent gain after its third-quarter profit beat expectations.

Britain’s RBS (RBS.L) meanwhile tumbled 4.5 percent after it warned of economic uncertainty and its profit lagged forecasts.

(Graphic: MSCI Europe earnings revised down sharply - tmsnrt.rs/2RipSq6)