Trade optimism lifts European shares toward second day of gains

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Wednesday and were set for a second day of gains as sentiment toward the Sino-US trade dispute lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about a deal in a Reuters interview.

The Euro zone STOXXE .STOXXE index was up 0.7 percent at 0829 GMT with most bourses across the continent in the black.

Despite the general upbeat mood, trading updates from retailers saw the overall sector fall 1 percent.

Shares of Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) fell 6 percent as sales and profit growth came below market expectations.

A profit warning for British fashion retailer Superdry (SDRY.L) saw its shares lose close to 30 percent of their market value.

Also in Britain, Dixons Carphone (DC.L), the electricals and mobile phone retailer, lost close to 10 percent after reporting a statutory first-half pretax loss of 440 million pounds after booking 490 million pounds of exceptional charges, mainly related to goodwill.