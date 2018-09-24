Trade war dents European shares while M&A drives Sky, Randgold up

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S.-China trade war bit again on Monday, denting European stock markets after tariffs from the world’s biggest economies came into force and China canceled planned talks, triggering new fears of a protracted, costly trade dispute.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Staff

Europe's STOXX 600 fell 0.1 percent with Germany's trade-sensitive DAX .GDAXI down 0.3 percent. Autos and mining sectors, among the most dependent on smooth global trade, fell the furthest, down 0.8 to 0.9 percent.

The leading euro zone stocks index .STOXX50E fell 0.3 percent, breaking its longest winning streak since 1997.

Dealmaking drove the greatest moves across sectors, with Europe’s biggest pay-TV group Sky (SKYB.L) soaring after Comcast’s offer won an auction for the company.

Sky shares jumped 8.6 percent to 17.23 pounds, just below Comcast’s cash offer of 17.28 pounds a share.

Randgold Resources (RRS.L) topped the STOXX with a 4.4 percent gain after it agreed a share-for-share merger with Canada’s Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) in a deal worth $18.3 billion.

British travel operator Thomas Cook Group (TCG.L) sank 25 percent after slashing its profit outlook, blaming a hot summer in northern Europe for weaker holiday demand in the late August-September season.

Thomas Cook peer TUI (TUIT.L) fell 3.3 percent.

Shares in Danish medical equipment firm Coloplast (COLOb.CO) fell 1.9 percent after Berenberg analysts cut their recommendation on the stock to “sell”.