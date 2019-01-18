Trade war hopes lift European shares to early December highs

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Staff

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday and reached their highest level since early December as new-found hope about the Sino-U.S. trade negotiations lifted stock markets from Wall Street to Asia.

The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark index rose 0.9 percent by 0827 GMT with all main sectors and bourses firmly in positive territory.

Trade-exposed sensitive indexes or stocks gained the most with the automotive .SXAP sector leading the pack up 1.3 percent or Germany's exporters-heavy DAX .GDAXI up 0.7 percent.

Among top movers, Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) dropped about 9 percent after it said it expected to report full-year organic core earnings of around 8.1 billion euros ($9.2 billion), a drop of under 5 percent compared to the year before.

Another profit warning by Ryanair (RYA.I) also spooked investors and the low cost airline’s shares dropped 4.2 percent and dragged rival easyJet (EZJ.L) fell 2 percent.

Other high-profile corporate results included French supermarket retailer Casino (CASP.PA) whose shares rose 2.7 percent as traders and analysts said the company’s fourth quarter sales had shown an element of resilience to the impact from anti-government protests in France.