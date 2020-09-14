Vaccine hopes, global M&A boost European stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks kicked off the week on a positive note as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine and a flurry of global M&A activity overshadowed worries about a disorderly Brexit.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX rose 0.4% on Monday, although the index had erased some of its opening gains. The German DAX .GDAXI also added 0.4%, while France's CAC 40 .FCHI climbed 0.6%.

News over the weekend that AstraZeneca AZN.L had resumed clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine after being suspended last week sparked a wave of buying across global stocks.

However, the British drugmaker's shares AZN.L were flat amid losses for the healthcare sector following moves by U.S. President Donald Trump to reduce U.S. drug prices over the weekend.

Battered travel and leisure stocks .SXTP led the gains in Europe, with British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L jumping 7%, and easyJet EZJ.L and Lufthansa LHAG.DE rising more than 2% each.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a strong open for Wall Street after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp NVDA.O said it would buy UK-based chip designer Arm from Japan's SoftBank Group 9984.T for as much as $40 billion in a deal set to reshape the global semiconductor landscape.

Europe's tech sector .SX8P rose 0.8%, with chipmakers STMicroelectronics STM.PA, AMS AMS.S and ASM International ASMI.AS up between 1% and 2%.

“The Nasdaq futures are sharply higher, and that is probably helping,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. “A half-percent move is not exactly a knock-out start for Europe, which is indicative of a more nervous environment.”

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE was up just 0.3% as the pound gained some ground after last week's losing run.

Adding to fears of a messy departure for Britain from the European Union, car industries from both sides warned that failure to secure a free trade agreement would cost the sector 110 billion euros ($130 billion) in lost trade over the next five years.

France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA jumped 11.1% to the top of STOXX 600 as Greece is set to boost its armed forces through the purchase of 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets and four frigates.

Frankfurt-listed shares of Immunomedics IMMU.OIMMU.F surged 102% on news Gilead Sciences GILD.O will acquire the U.S. biopharmaceutical company for $21 billion.

Metro B4B.DE rose 6.6% after EP Global Commerce, an acquisition vehicle owned by Czech and Slovak investors, launched a takeover offer for the German wholesaler's shares.

Swedish fashion giant H&M HMb.ST and Zara-owner Inditex ITX.MC fell 2.8% and 0.3%, respectively, after Morgan Stanley downgraded to "underweight", saying the two are the most disrupted by the pandemic among the retailers it covers.