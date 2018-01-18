FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Amsterdam's Schiphol scraps all flights due to storm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - All flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were canceled on Thursday due to a severe storm, as gusts of up to 140 kph (90 mph) blew down trees and damaged buildings.

Nationwide, trains, trams and buses were halted after the highest weather alert was issued for large parts of the country.

At least 260 flights were scrapped at Schiphol.

“Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice,” the airport tweeted.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey

