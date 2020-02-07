EU's Dombrovskis: strategic European view on 5G is needed

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe as a whole needs to have a strategic view regarding 5G telecoms networks, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday at a meeting with French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

On Thursday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr stressed the threat posed by Huawei Technologies and said the United States and its allies should consider investing in Finland’s Nokia and Sweden’s Ericsson to counter the Chinese company’s dominance in next generation 5G telecoms technology.