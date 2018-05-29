FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 1:51 PM / a few seconds ago

Soros warns US-Europe alliance 'destruction' may cause major crisis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A growing rift between the United States and Europe, as well as the rise of populism and the refugee crisis means the European Union is facing an existential threat, billionaire investor George Soros said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) meets U.S. financier George Soros as part of consultations on a new Hungarian law that has threatened to force the closure of a university he funds prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Olivier Hoslet/Pool

“Looking ahead we are now facing the termination of the nuclear arms deal with Iran and the destruction of the transatlantic alliance,” Soros said in a speech in Paris.

This would have negative effects on the European economy and cause further dislocations, he said, citing the strength of the dollar and a flight from emerging market currencies as warning signs.

“We may be heading for another major financial crisis,” Soros said, adding that the EU should launch a 30 billion a year Marshall Plan for Africa to alleviate the migratory pressure.

“It is no longer a figure of speech to say that Europe is in existential danger; it is the harsh reality,” he said.

For a transcript of the whole speech, click on: here

Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.