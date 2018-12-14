European passenger car sales fall 8.1 percent in November

A woman buys a Volkswagen Polo car in Madrid, Spain, December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Renault (RENA.PA) and Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) led an 8.1 percent decline in European car sales in November, the main regional industry body said on Friday, as the introduction of tougher new emissions tests continued to weigh on demand.

Registrations fell to 1.16 million cars in European Union and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries last month from 1.26 million in the year-earlier month, Brussels-based ACEA said.

Volkswagen Group sales fell by 10.9 percent, Renault’s by 16.0 percent and the FCA Group’s by 8.1 percent, according to the data. Renault’s alliance partner Nissan (7201.T) also recorded a 30.8 percent decline.

The new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) became mandatory on Sept. 1, forcing some carmakers to halt deliveries of some models that had yet to be re-certified.

Car sales had surged in the month before the new standard became effective and have declined every month since.