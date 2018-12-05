Western European car sales fall further on emissions impact

Vehicles are parked at a cargo terminal at Piraeus port, near Athens May 20, 2015. April registrations in Greece rose to 7,801, a 43 percent leap from a year ago and a 19 percent rise from the 6,529 cars sold in March, ACEA figures show. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

PARIS (Reuters) - Western European car registrations fell another 8.3 percent in November as the sales impact of stricter new emissions tests continued to make itself felt, according to LMC Automotive data.

Sales fell to 1.05 million cars last month from 1.14 million a year earlier, following the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test (WLTP) two months earlier.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of Western European sales rose to 13.4 million vehicles last month, up 6.1 percent from October, LMC said. Its numbers are based on national sales data and estimates for some smaller markets.

Despite showing improvement on an annualized basis, “the pace of recovery from the WLTP-induced slump in September appears to be slowing,” LMC analyst David Oakley said.