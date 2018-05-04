Western European car sales up 9.1 percent in April: LMC

PARIS (Reuters) - Western European car sales rose 9.1 percent in April compared to a year ago, helped by the timing of this year’s Easter holiday, according to industry data compiled by LMC automotive.

FILE PHOTO: Jaguar cars are seen parked in rows at the Castle Bromwich plant in Birmingham, central England, January 19, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Registrations last month came to 1.22 million cars, as many markets saw a higher number of selling days than in April 2017, the consulting firm said on Friday. Its numbers are based on national data and estimates for some smaller markets.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) of western European sales rose by a more modest 1.1 percent from 14.27 million cars in March to 14.42 million in April - still below the average 14.72 million rate for the year to date.

“The results were solid rather than spectacular,” said LMC analyst David Oakley.

Sales rose 6.5 percent in Italy, 8 percent in Germany, 9 percent in France, 10.4 percent in Britain and 12.3 percent in Spain, according to data published in recent days.