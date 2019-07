France removes heatwave alert for Paris

The Eiffel Tower is seen in silhouette as hot summer temperatures continue, with heat wave alerts in parts of the country, in Paris, France, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris authorities said on Monday that they had removed the amber-level heatwave alert that had been declared for the French capital since June 23, in the light of soaring temperatures across the country.

Paris had been spared the worst of the heatwave, which was at its most intense in the south of France, where record temperatures were recorded last week.

Temperatures rose to a record of 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.44°F) in Gallargues-le-Montueux, near Nimes, in southern France on Friday, according to Meteo France.

Although temperatures have eased mostly in the north of the country, Meteo France says average temperatures remain high in the south, with several administrative regions still on the ‘level three amber’ heatwave alert.