A man cools off in the sea on a hot summer day as a ferry sails past the beach in Sangatte, France, July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris on Thursday recorded its hottest temperature since records began, Meteo France said, as a heatwave spread across Europe.

Meteo France said a temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit) had been recorded in the capital at around 1:40 p.m.

That beat the previous record, which was the 40.4 degrees Celsius recorded in July 1947.