Heatwave sets new German temperature record for second day running

A construction worker cleans his face as he renew the tarmac of a street with bitumen while temperatures reach new record highs in Berlin, Germany, July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - An all-time record temperature was measured in Germany for the second day running on Thursday, with 40.9 degrees Celsius measured in the northwestern town of Lingen, a spokesman for the German Weather Service said.

Highs have been recorded across Europe over the past two days as the continent swelters in an unprecedented heatwave that experts warn has become more likely because of the effects of climate change and rising atmospheric carbon levels.

“It’s changing every minute,” spokesman Andreas Friedrich said, adding that the new high, which followed the record 40.5 degrees measured in western Germany on Wednesday, would likely soon be exceeded.