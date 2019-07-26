U.N. worried as scorching European heatwave heads for Greenland

FILE PHOTO: An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

GENEVA (Reuters) - The hot air that smashed European weather records this week looks set to move towards Greenland, a worrying development that may take Greenland’s ice sheet close to or below the record low seen in 2012, the United Nations said on Friday.

Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the U.N. World Meteorological Organization, said the hot air moving up from North Africa had not merely broken European temperature records on Thursday but surpassed them by 2, 3 or 4 degrees Celsius, which she described as “absolutely incredible”.