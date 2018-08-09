Festival-goers in Budapest cool off in the Danube

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - At Hungary’s Sziget Festival, the Danube river is providing revelers with some welcome respite from the searing temperatures that have hit much of Europe.

Festivalgoers cool themselves in the Danube River during the Sziget music festival on an island in Budapest, Hungary August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Nearly 500,000 people are expected to attend the seven-day music and arts festival, set on an island surrounded by the river in the Hungarian capital and headlined by British acts Artic Monkeys, Liam Gallagher and American singer Lana Del Rey.

A festivalgoer plays with water gun during the Sziget music festival on an island in Budapest, Hungary August 9, 2018. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

With 35 Celsius (95F) heat, fire trucks roam the island to spray venues and people, health services are at the ready and there is easy access to drinks.

“The best way to stay cool is to stay in the shade and drink beers and stay in the water,” New Zealand festival attendee Nathan Petere said.

Organizers of the festival, which runs until Tuesday, have set up billboards warning attendees about the risks the hot weather poses, with a video played on loop on the main stages encouraging people to drink more water.

Slideshow (8 Images)

Once the music starts, people leave the beach for the concerts armed with water guns to help stay cool.

“A lot of people are using these sprays to keep people cool,” said Dutch attendee Roy Marsman, who was busy spraying people with water from his hammock.

His compatriot Bram van Heesch was already planning on returning to a refreshing spot in the Danube.

“When the music starts we will go to check out the different stages but as soon as it gets too hot I might be coming back here,” he told Reuters.