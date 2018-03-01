FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Irish stock exchange to close due to 'extreme weather conditions'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Irish Stock Exchange (ISE) announced it would close at 1200 GMT Thursday and all day Friday due to “extreme weather conditions”.

The exchange said it would close to “protect against any potential risk to market integrity” after the Irish government issued a severe weather warning.

Snow storms from Siberia blasted Britain and Ireland on Thursday with the worst weather since 1991, trapping several hundred motorists on roads in Scotland, closing thousands of schools and grounding planes.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, writing by Julien Ponthus, editing by Alasdair Pal.

