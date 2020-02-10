World News
February 10, 2020 / 1:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and two daughters

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - A woman of 52 and her two daughters aged 15 and 21 were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.

The mother and her 15-year-old daughter died at the scene, while the 21-year-old died later in hospital, Polish media reported.

A fourth victim, the father of the family, is in hospital in a state of shock, private broadcaster Polsat News reported on its website.

(This story corrects age of mother).

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Alan Charlish; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below