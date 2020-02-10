Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and two daughters

WARSAW (Reuters) - A woman of 52 and her two daughters aged 15 and 21 were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.

The mother and her 15-year-old daughter died at the scene, while the 21-year-old died later in hospital, Polish media reported.

A fourth victim, the father of the family, is in hospital in a state of shock, private broadcaster Polsat News reported on its website.

(This story corrects age of mother).