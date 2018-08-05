FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Firefighters battle blaze on Spain-Portugal border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Firefighters from Portugal and Spain worked jointly on Sunday to contain a forest fire near their shared border as temperatures in southern Europe climbed towards record highs in the Iberian Peninsula.

Europe is experiencing a heatwave that has brought drought and wildfires from Greece to Sweden. Spanish authorities issued on Sunday a warning that the entire southern region of Extremadura is at an extreme risk of wildfires.

Flames engulfed dry trees and shrubs, burning through Saturday night and into Sunday near Badajoz in southwestern Spain, where temperatures were expected to reach 43 Celcius on Sunday, according to Spain’s meteorological service (AEMET).

The fire was stabilized as of Sunday morning but not yet controlled, Spanish emergency services said on Twitter.

Reporting by Sam Edwards; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

