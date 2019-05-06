Europe set for warmer and wetter than usual summer: The Weather Company

OSLO (Reuters) - This year’s summer will be warmer than usual for most of Europe, The Weather Company said in a report on Monday, with rainfall mostly being above average levels during the months of June and July.

“Although there is significant divergence in the various raw climate model output for summer, the calibrated versions ... are both indicating widespread warmth this summer, especially across central and eastern Europe,” it said.

It also revised its earlier forecast for southern and eastern Europe and May is now expected to be cooler than previously expected.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

MAY

Britain and southern Scandinavia: warmer and drier than normal.

Germany: warmer and drier than normal.

Southeast Europe: cooler and wetter than normal.

Iberia/France/Alps: warmer and drier than normal.

JUNE

Britain and Southern Scandinavia: cooler than normal, wetter than normal in the east, drier than normal in the west.

Germany: warmer than normal in the south, cooler than normal in the north, wetter than normal.

Southeast Europe: warmer and wetter than normal.

Iberia/France/Alps: warmer and drier than normal.

JULY

Britain and Southern Scandinavia: warmer than normal in Scandinavia, cooler than normal in Britain, wetter than normal.

Germany: warmer and wetter than normal.

Southeast Europe: warmer and drier than normal.

Iberia/France/Alps: warmer than normal in the east, cooler than normal in the west, wetter than normal.