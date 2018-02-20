Most of Europe to see below normal temperatures in March: The Weather Company

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of Europe will experience colder than normal temperatures in March, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

There will “likely be an extended period of cold and dry weather across much of Europe, with warmer and wetter weather confined to parts of southern Europe,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist with the company.

”This will be the first period of extended North Atlantic blocking in about 5 years, so the change should be quite noticeable, he said.

In meteorological terms blocking is when an area of high pressure becomes stationary, which can block, or redirect other weather systems.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM , provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

MARCH:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal south, colder than normal north

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal south, warmer than normal north

Southern mainland – Cooler than normal, except far east

MAY:

Nordics – Warmer than normal west, cooler than normal east

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal, except far east

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except far east