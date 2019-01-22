Northern Europe set for below normal temperatures in February

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of northern Europe will experience below normal temperatures in February, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.
“The long-anticipated pattern change towards more sustained colder weather has finally occurred as we head towards the end of January,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.
A blocking pattern over the North Atlantic “will allow for a long period of colder and drier weather across northwestern Europe as high pressure pushes in from the north and east,” he said.
Meanwhile a wet and windy remainder of winter is expected in southern Europe in February, he said.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
Nordics – Colder than normal
Britain – Colder than normal
Northern mainland – Colder than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west
Nordics – Colder than normal
Britain – Warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal
Nordics – Warmer than normal
Britain – Warmer than normal
Northern mainland – Warmer than normal
Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal west
Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely