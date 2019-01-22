Northern Europe set for below normal temperatures in February

LONDON (Reuters) - Most of northern Europe will experience below normal temperatures in February, The Weather Company said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Austrian army members shovel snow on a rooftop after heavy snowfall in Werfenweng, Austria January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“The long-anticipated pattern change towards more sustained colder weather has finally occurred as we head towards the end of January,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

A blocking pattern over the North Atlantic “will allow for a long period of colder and drier weather across northwestern Europe as high pressure pushes in from the north and east,” he said.

Meanwhile a wet and windy remainder of winter is expected in southern Europe in February, he said.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

FEBRUARY:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Colder than normal

Northern mainland – Colder than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, colder than normal west

MARCH:

Nordics – Colder than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal

APRIL:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

FILE PHOTO: TThe moon is pictured near the Eiger mountain at the Kleine Scheidegg in Wengen, Switzerland January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal east, cooler than normal west