NW Europe set for above normal temperatures in June: The Weather Company

LONDON (Reuters) - Northwest Europe can expect warmer than normal temperatures in June while lower temperatures are forecast across southeast Europe, The Weather Company said in a report on Tuesday.
“The continued existence of the North Atlantic cold pool also argues for more widespread mainland heat this summer, with cooler/wetter risks across western Europe,” it said.
The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.
Britain and southern Scandinavia: Above normal temperatures.
Germany: Above normal temperatures.
Southeast Europe: Below normal temperatures.
Iberia/France/Alps: Above normal temperatures.
Britain and Southern Scandinavia: Above normal temperatures in Scandinavia, below normal temperatures in Britain
Germany: Above normal temperatures.
Southeast Europe: Above normal temperatures except far south east.
Iberia/France/Alps: Above normal temperatures east, below normal temperatures west.
Britain and Southern Scandinavia: Above normal in Scandinavia, cooler than normal in Britain.
Germany: Above normal temperatures.
Southeast Europe: Above normal temperatures.
Iberia/France/Alps: Above normal temperatures east, below normal temperatures west.
