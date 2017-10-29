Strong winds batter central Europe, killing at least four

PRAGUE/BERLIN (Reuters) - Strong winds battered central Europe on Sunday, killing two people in Poland and two in the Czech Republic, where the gales reached.

All four people were killed by falling trees. The storm also knocked out power to thousands of Czechs and Poles.

Winds reached more than 100 km an hour in several parts of the Czech Republic and topped out at 180 km on Snezka, at 1,602 meters the country’s highest mountain, Czech Television reported.

In Germany, railway operator Deutsche Bahn [DBN.UL] closed many routes in northern and central Germany, cutting rail access to cities such as Bremen, Hamburg, Berlin, Dresden and Leipzig.

A soccer match between Dynamo Dresden and Eintracht Braunschweig scheduled in Dresden was delayed by two and a half hours because of winds.

The winds felled trees in the Czech Republic, with one man dying after being hit on a sidewalk in a town in the north of the country and one woman killed by a tree in a wooded area, media reported.

The weather delayed or halted traffic on several railway corridors and slowed road traffic, with a fallen tree blocking one highway just outside of the capital, Prague, the website of newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes reported.

Prague Zoo closed because of the winds, but Prague Airport was running without problems, newspaper Lidove Noviny’s website reported.

The winds also hit Poland, damaging a pipeline at Poland’s liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Swinoujscie. They caused a small leak but no greater damage, according to a spokesman for the state gas pipeline operator, Gaz-System .