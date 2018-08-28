Warmer-than-normal temperatures to continue in Europe

LONDON (Reuters) - Above average temperatures are set to continue in most of Europe during the September to November period, forecasts by The Weather Company showed on Tuesday.

Members of Gandini Juggling and Circa Tsuica perform amongst the fountains at Somerset House during hot weather in London, Britain, August 4, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We’ve just experienced the warmest May-July period (ever) in many parts of northern and western Europe, including the UK,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

Warmer-than-average conditions will continue, especially in northern Europe, through to November.

“The very early evidence suggests that we could have some significant cold weather, however, especially in the back half of winter,” Crawford added.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

SEPTEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Slightly warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except south-east Europe

OCTOBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland - Cooler than normal

NOVEMBER:

Nordics – Warmer than normal

Britain – Warmer than normal

Northern mainland – Warmer than normal

Southern mainland – Warmer than normal, except Iberia