Weather Company expects south and east Europe to be warmer than usual from May

LONDON (Reuters) - Europe is forecast to experience a warm and dry spring and start to summer across southern and eastern regions, the Weather Company said on Wednesday.

The Weather Company, owned by IBM, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy markets.

Data shows there could be higher temperatures across north-eastern Europe and it will be cooler than normal across the southeast in April, but after that the weather will turn warmer

“As we look beyond April, our first summer outlook suggests above normal temperatures for most locations, with the largest anomalies across southeast Europe,” the Weather Company’s chief meteorologist Todd Crawford said.

A wetter-than-normal summer is expected across northern Europe, with drier-than-normal conditions in the south.

“The bulk of the evidence suggests the best chance for a hotter and drier summer will be across southern/eastern Europe,” Crawford added.