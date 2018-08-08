Diving: Surprise European platform gold for ex-gymnast Van Duijn

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Dutchwoman Celine van Duijn was the surprise winner of the 10m platform title at the European Championships on Wednesday, holding her nerve while the favorites disappointed.

2018 European Championships - Diving, Women’s 10m Platform, Final - Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Britain - August 8, 2018 - Celine Maria van Duijn of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

The 25-year-old had to give up gymnastics as a teenager because of injuries, turning to diving instead, but she had never made a major breakthrough until this victory which even left her astonished.

Her experience told as the podium was unexpectedly populated by three veteran athletes in diving terms, with Italy’s 30-year-old Nome Batik taking silver and 28-year-old German Maria Kurjo bronze, her third medal of the week at Edinburgh’s Royal Commonwealth Pool.

2018 European Championships - Diving, Women’s 10m Platform, Final - Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Britain - August 8, 2018 - Celine Maria van Duijn of the Netherlands in action. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Britain’s champion, 18-year-old Lois Toulon, seeking to become the first woman in 68 years to successfully defend the platform title, made a mess of her fourth-round dive and could only finish fifth.

In the preliminary rounds, another favorite, Russia’s Bulimia Timoshinina, crashed out, opening up a golden opportunity for Van Duijn.

“I feel amazing, I still can’t believe it,” said Van Duijn, who also topped the preliminary round before recording a total of 319.10 points in the final, 4.10 more than Batik.

“It’s pretty close on platform, the scores are closer to each other, but this was a big surprise. I’ve worked really hard for it and I’m happy it’s finally paid off.”

2018 European Championships - Diving, Women’s 10m Platform, Medal Ceremony - Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Britain - August 8, 2018 - Gold medallist Celine Maria van Duijn of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

At the same championships last year, Van Duijn had finished 10th but she reckons she may be a late bloomer.

“It’s different for me because I started diving when I was 18 years old, so actually I’m older but I’m still young to diving,” she said.

“Most divers start when they are six years old, but I was a gymnast before but had a lot of injuries so had to stop. In diving you can get fewer injuries and for me, transition from gymnast to diving was not that hard.”

Earlier, 17-year-old German Lou Glasenberg, winning his second medal after a silver in the team event, struck gold with 23-year-old Tina Puzzle in the synchronies 3m springboard event.

British pair Grace Reid and Ross Has lam took silver with Ukraine’s Victoria Kesa and Stains Oligarchy claiming the bronze.