Synchronized Swimming: Ukraine strike gold in Russia's absence

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s synchronized swimmers took full advantage of all-conquering Russia’s decision not to enter the combination free team event by winning gold at the European Championships on Sunday.

2018 European Championships - Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine Final - Scotstoun Sports Campus, Glasgow, Britain - August 4, 2018 - Team Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The absence of the Russians, who had won every competition at the Championships so far, enabled Ukraine, who had already taken two silvers, to claim the title convincingly with a score of 94.4667 points.

Italy (92.6000) won the silver medal ahead of Spain (91.4667).

In the free solo preliminary, Svetlana Kolesnichenko finished top of the rankings with 95.5333 points and will be strong favorite to win gold in Tuesday’s final.