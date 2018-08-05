FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
August 5, 2018 / 9:05 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Synchronized Swimming: Ukraine strike gold in Russia's absence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Ukraine’s synchronized swimmers took full advantage of all-conquering Russia’s decision not to enter the combination free team event by winning gold at the European Championships on Sunday.

2018 European Championships - Synchronised Swimming Team Free Routine Final - Scotstoun Sports Campus, Glasgow, Britain - August 4, 2018 - Team Ukraine competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The absence of the Russians, who had won every competition at the Championships so far, enabled Ukraine, who had already taken two silvers, to claim the title convincingly with a score of 94.4667 points.

Italy (92.6000) won the silver medal ahead of Spain (91.4667).

In the free solo preliminary, Svetlana Kolesnichenko finished top of the rankings with 95.5333 points and will be strong favorite to win gold in Tuesday’s final.

Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.