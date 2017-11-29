European spot power prices jump on low wind output, rising demand

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday rose on expectations for low German wind power production and rising demand toward the weekend as temperatures fall.

The German baseload day-ahead price was up 5.9 percent day on day at 71.75 euros ($85.19) a megawatt hour (MWh) and the equivalent French price was 9.1 percent up at 81 euros.

Power demand is due to rise by 0.6 gigawatt (GW) in Germany to 70.2 GW on Thursday while demand in France is due to rise by 2 GW to 73.6 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.

German wind power production is likely to fall to 3.0 GW from an expected 4.2 GW on Tuesday and languish until the middle of next week.

EDF said on Tuesday that capacity at the Dampierre 4 reactor will be reduced at the weekend and that an outage at Paluel 3 will be extended by one day until Thursday afternoon. [POWER/FR]