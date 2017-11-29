FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European spot power prices jump on low wind output, rising demand
Sections
Featured
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Reuters Backstory
A turning point in Zimbabwe
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Markets
Pricey tech stocks hog global market spotlight
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
Breakingviews
Slim chance of Kochs taking over Meredith media
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 29, 2017 / 8:50 AM / in 2 hours

European spot power prices jump on low wind output, rising demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday rose on expectations for low German wind power production and rising demand toward the weekend as temperatures fall.

The German baseload day-ahead price was up 5.9 percent day on day at 71.75 euros ($85.19) a megawatt hour (MWh) and the equivalent French price was 9.1 percent up at 81 euros.

Power demand is due to rise by 0.6 gigawatt (GW) in Germany to 70.2 GW on Thursday while demand in France is due to rise by 2 GW to 73.6 GW, Thomson Reuters data showed.

German wind power production is likely to fall to 3.0 GW from an expected 4.2 GW on Tuesday and languish until the middle of next week.

EDF said on Tuesday that capacity at the Dampierre 4 reactor will be reduced at the weekend and that an outage at Paluel 3 will be extended by one day until Thursday afternoon. [POWER/FR]

Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.