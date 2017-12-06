FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian police commissioner nominated to lead Europol
December 6, 2017 / 7:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Belgian police commissioner nominated to lead Europol

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police commissioner Catherine De Bolle has been nominated to become the next head of Europe’s police agency, the European Union Council said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Catherine De Bolle, head of the Belgian federal police, addresses a news conference in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

De Bolle, 47, will take over from British diplomat Rob Wainwright following a formal confirmation process when his term expires on May 1, 2018.

The executive director of Europol is appointed for a four-year term, renewable once.

Located in The Hague, Europol coordinates police operations between E.U. member states against organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and people smuggling.

Reporting by Alissa De Carbonnel; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
