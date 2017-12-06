Belgian police commissioner nominated to lead Europol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian police commissioner Catherine De Bolle has been nominated to become the next head of Europe’s police agency, the European Union Council said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Catherine De Bolle, head of the Belgian federal police, addresses a news conference in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

De Bolle, 47, will take over from British diplomat Rob Wainwright following a formal confirmation process when his term expires on May 1, 2018.

The executive director of Europol is appointed for a four-year term, renewable once.

Located in The Hague, Europol coordinates police operations between E.U. member states against organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering and people smuggling.