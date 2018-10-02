Belarus' biggest food retailer Eurotorg to list in London in coming weeks: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Belarus’ biggest food retailer Eurotorg is planning to list its shares in London in the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter said, in the first ever international Belarusian listing which could value the company at more than $3 billion.

Around $300 million worth of shares are slated to be sold, one of the sources said, adding the offering will take place in the form of global depositary receipts and may launch with a “registration document” filed to authorities in London as soon as next week. The sources declined to comment on the company’s valuation.

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) and JP Morgan (JPM.N) are leading the listing, two of the sources said. The banks did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Eurotorg said its earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first half of 2018 grew 7 percent to 195.7 million Belarusian roubles on revenue of 2.18 billion Belarusian roubles.

The main comparables include Dino Polska (DNP.WA) in Poland and BIM (BIMAS.IS) in Turkey which are trading at a trailing EBITDA to enterprise value multiple of 22.8 times and 15.8 times respectively, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Based on a mean of these metrics, Eurotorg, which has more than doubled its stores since 2014 to 627, could be worth close to $3.4 billion including debt.