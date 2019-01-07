Italian cabinet to discuss Carige later Monday: government sources

FILE PHOTO: he logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian cabinet will meet later on Monday to discuss the situation at the troubled Banca Carige (CRGI.MI), two government sources said.

Ministers have been summoned to a cabinet meeting at 9.00 p.m. (2000 GMT) with no explanation initially given for the unexpected call up.

The European Central Bank (ECB) last week selected three commissioners to try to save the Genoa-based bank after the Malacalza family, Carige’s biggest stakeholder, blocked a share issue that was part of an industry-financed scheme to stave off a collapse.