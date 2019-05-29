Carige needs state support for an Italian bank to take it on: Banco BPM CEO

MILAN (Reuters) - No Italian bank is interested in taking over Banca Carige without financial support from the government, the chief executive of Italy’s third-largest lender Banco BPM said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Carige bank is seen in Rome, Italy, April 9 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

The European Central Bank (ECB) placed Carige under temporary administration in January, prompting the state to provide emergency liquidity and set aside up to 1 billion euros in taxpayers’ money for a possible capital injection.

“We are still talking about a “market deal” for Carige (but) it is clear that Italian banks have no appetite for that,” Castagna told a briefing with international media.

“But then it’s a different matter if there was some support as there has been in the past for other banks.”

In 2017 Italy’s government paid 5.2 billion euros to Intesa Sanpaolo to have Italy’s largest retail bank take on for 1 euro the good assets of two Veneto-based regional banks which were put into liquidation.

The ECB-appointed special administrators are racing to find a buyer for Carige after BlackRock ditched a plan to provide the bulk of a proposed 720 million euro ($802 million) capital injection at the Genoa-based lender.

However, sources have told Reuters that European banking supervisors see a liquidation as the logical next step if a white knight fails to materialize.

Asked if Italian banks could be forced into rescuing Carige via a depositor protection fund, Banco BPM’s CEO said he was not aware of any such plans.

In a ruling over the 2014 rescue of small Italian bank Tercas, the EU Commission had condemned as a form of state aid the use of deposit guarantee schemes to bail out failing banks.

The option appeared to be back on the table after an EU court ruling overturned the decision over Tercas.

However, the European Commission said on Wednesday it was appealing against the court ruling.

Castagna also played down any possible interest for Monte dei Paschi di Siena, for which the government must also eventually find a buyer following a state rescue in 2017.

He said that it would make no sense for Banco BPM, with a business which is 80% focused on northern Italy, to expand into different geographical areas.