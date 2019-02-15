Carige denies report of customers pulling 3 billion euros in deposits

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday denied a report in La Stampa newspaper saying that customers had withdrawn around 3 billion euros worth of deposits, or a third of the total, between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8.

“Banca Carige denies the contents and related figures,” it said in a statement, calling them “clamorously false”. The bank added it had mandated its lawyers to defend its reputation and that of its customers.

Italy last month rushed to set up a 1.3 billion euro fund to support Carige after the European Central Bank put the bank under temporary administration on Jan. 2 following a failed attempt to raise new capital from investors.