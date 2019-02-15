Business News
February 15, 2019 / 8:40 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Carige denies report of customers pulling 3 billion euros in deposits

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian lender Banca Carige on Friday denied a report in La Stampa newspaper saying that customers had withdrawn around 3 billion euros worth of deposits, or a third of the total, between Dec. 22 and Jan. 8.

“Banca Carige denies the contents and related figures,” it said in a statement, calling them “clamorously false”. The bank added it had mandated its lawyers to defend its reputation and that of its customers.

Italy last month rushed to set up a 1.3 billion euro fund to support Carige after the European Central Bank put the bank under temporary administration on Jan. 2 following a failed attempt to raise new capital from investors.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below