Intesa CEO says no to more money for fund rescue of Carige

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo , will not put any more money into an industry fund that could come to the rescue of struggling regional lender Carige, Intesa Chief Executive Carlo Messina, said on Wednesday.
Italy’s deposit protection fund is under growing pressure to lead the rescue of Carige after U.S. asset manager BlackRock pulled out of a consortium that was to have invested more than 700 million euros in the bank.
Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Mark Bendeich