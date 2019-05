FILE PHOTO: The Carige bank logo is seen in Rome, Italy, April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - The temporary administrators in charge of Banca Carige have summoned union representatives for an urgent meeting, two sources close to matter said on Thursday.

U.S. asset manager BlackRock on Thursday unexpectedly pulled out of the rescue plan for the troubled lender, raising the prospect that Rome could be drawn into a costly state bailout.