GENOA, Italy (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy’s Carige (CRGI.MI) approved on Friday a 700 million euro ($771 million) cash call needed to save the lender from liquidation.

The capital increase is a part of a 900 million euro rescue package financed mostly by rival Italian banks.

Carige temporary administrator Raffaele Lener said shareholders had approved the capital raising - the bank’s fourth cash call since 2014 - with 91% of votes.